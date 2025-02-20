How Costco Won The Title Of Canada's Favorite Grocery Store

Having a Costco membership isn't just a matter of necessity. For some, it's a lifestyle. As soon as you open up a Costco card, you enter a warehouse world of bulk food items and home goods. Not many grocers carry liquor and have their own food court — enough to have a cheap, easy dinner and evening wind-down. However, one country rivals America's love for this chain, and it's our good old neighbor up north.

A recent study by the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index found that Costco was the top grocery retailer in Canada. Other club, discount, and supermarket stores followed in the top 60%, so what makes Costco special? According to the review, saving money was the top priority of Canadian consumers, with 44% of success indicators pointing to promotions, loyalty rewards, and affordable prices. These metrics were determined by over 6,000 Canadians across various regions in the country. Inflation has been hitting North American grocery stores hard, and these data trends reflect how consumers are responding to the market. It's all in the savings.