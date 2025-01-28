The First Thing You Should Do When You Open A Costco Card

Costco is a magical place where you can find almost everything you could ever want, from groceries galore to electronics and household goods. (Not to mention Costco's iconic free samples.) However, once you get a membership, there is one crucial thing you should do before heading to the warehouse: Set up your card on your phone.

Digital Costco membership cards are available through the Costco app, allowing members to always have their card handy. This is incredibly convenient, given that most people will have their phones on them at all times and are much less likely to lose them than a small card. Plus, it saves you from having to dig through your wallet anytime you have to present your card. Seeing as Costco has been getting more serious about verifying memberships, with some locations rolling out scanner devices at entrances, having a digital card will make getting in and out much more straightforward.

With your digital card, all you'll have to do is scan the QR code or present your phone to an attendant at the entrance and checkout. If you're someone who uses mobile payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, having a digital membership card will be especially convenient, because you'll never have to fuss with your wallet during a Costco run at all.