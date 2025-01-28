The First Thing You Should Do When You Open A Costco Card
Costco is a magical place where you can find almost everything you could ever want, from groceries galore to electronics and household goods. (Not to mention Costco's iconic free samples.) However, once you get a membership, there is one crucial thing you should do before heading to the warehouse: Set up your card on your phone.
Digital Costco membership cards are available through the Costco app, allowing members to always have their card handy. This is incredibly convenient, given that most people will have their phones on them at all times and are much less likely to lose them than a small card. Plus, it saves you from having to dig through your wallet anytime you have to present your card. Seeing as Costco has been getting more serious about verifying memberships, with some locations rolling out scanner devices at entrances, having a digital card will make getting in and out much more straightforward.
With your digital card, all you'll have to do is scan the QR code or present your phone to an attendant at the entrance and checkout. If you're someone who uses mobile payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay, having a digital membership card will be especially convenient, because you'll never have to fuss with your wallet during a Costco run at all.
Setting up your digital Costco card is super easy
To get your Costco membership on your phone, you'll need to download the Costco app. This app is available on Android, iPhone, and Google devices but won't work on tablets. When you have the app, you can log in with your Costco account or create an account if you don't have one. You will need to verify your membership by entering your membership number and answering some public record questions. Once logged in and verified, you can select your digital membership card from the app and view it anytime.
Along with viewing your card, the Costco app allows you to link your Costco Anywhere Visa if you have one and set it as your primary payment option. However, it isn't currently accepted through the app at Costco food courts, so it won't cover your next hot dog purchase. The app also allows you to view Costco gas prices in your area, manage prescriptions, see current promotions, and create shopping lists. You can even view your recent receipts, which is great if you're tracking prices after purchase to earn an adjustment if a price goes down within 30 days.
If you're planning to sign up for a Costco membership, you'll really be missing out on a ton of great features if you skip out on downloading the store's app. Even if you don't use a lot of them, having your membership card available on your phone makes shopping at the warehouse just a bit easier.