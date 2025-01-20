Can You Use Your Costco Membership Internationally?

Founded in Kirkland, Washington, in 1983, Costco is an iconic part of American culture. This beloved retailer sells affordable bulk groceries, premade dinners and desserts, home goods, electronics, comfy and practical clothing, and big slices of food court pizza to millions of customers each year. Naturally, Costco has very loyal members, with a 92.9% membership renewal rate, according to The Motley Fool's transcript of the company's Q2 2024 earnings call. Members might know plenty of Costco shopping hacks, but some may not be aware that the wholesale club exists outside of the United States — and that the membership cards work worldwide.

With nearly 600 locations, the majority of Costcos are located in the U.S. Canada and Mexico follow behind, with just over 100 warehouses in our northern neighbor and 40 locations to the south. Japan, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia, and Taiwan host between 14 and 33 locations each. The retailer is somewhat rare in China, Spain, and France with five or less warehouses, while there is only one location in Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. And as Costco's website states, a membership card is valid worldwide at any of these locations.

You might be wondering, if abroad, why would you want to go to Costco? For starters, the store's products and food court items are different throughout the world, so it's one way to try new foods from another culture and cuisine. If on a family vacation in a rented house, a Costco trip would also be an excellent way to save money on your food budget. Students studying abroad can still stock up on many of their favorite bulk staples as well.