The Genius Hack For Scalding Milk In The Microwave Mess-Free

All recipes come with highs and lows and the lows are almost always those semi-complicated or drawn-out steps you'd rather skip. If your next recipe calls for a cup or two of scalded milk, before you sigh heavily, try a fool-proof heating method. Sure enough, with the handy use of your microwave and believe it or not, a wooden spoon, you'll have scalded milk in no time. The best part? You don't have to worry about your milk accidentally boiling over during the heating process.

Whether you're whipping up classic vanilla pudding or your grandmother's revered bread recipe, there are a number of important reasons a recipe may call for scalding milk. Not only can this special ingredient minimize a recipe's preparation time, but scalded milk can also hold the essence of additional flavors with ease.

To tackle the scalding process in your microwave, first place milk in a heatproof glass measuring cup or bowl. Add a wooden spoon and heat the milk in 20-second increments until it reaches 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

When milk heats, fat and protein molecules bond together, rising to the surface and creating a layer of foam. At the same time, steam is produced, causing pressure that pushes the foam upward and can lead to spillover. However, a wooden spoon disrupts this process, breaking apart the layer of bubbles. While your microwave may streamline the scalding process, the wooden spoon assures a mess-free experience.