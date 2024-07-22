The Important Reasons A Recipe May Call For Scalding Milk

If you've been digging through stacks of old family cookbooks, you're likely to come across a recipe that calls for scalded milk. The process of scalding milk calls for the milk to be brought to a near boil and then cooled. Now, as this can appear to be a solely sanitary step, you may be wondering if scalding your milk is really necessary.

Scalded milk used to be a ubiquitous step in cooking, before pasteurized milk became the norm. This is because heating up the milk allowed home cooks to kill potentially harmful bacteria. These days, commercially sold milk is pasteurized before hitting the shelf, so scalding for safety purposes isn't necessary. But that doesn't mean you should ditch the step entirely.

In fact, scalding your milk might just be the key to perfecting your next baking project. It can improve both the texture and flavor of your food, as the temperature alteration changes how milk interacts with other ingredients. Below you'll find some of the very important ways that scalded milk can enhance your cooking.