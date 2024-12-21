Does Storing Your Olive Oil In The Fridge Keep It Fresher Longer?

Should you toss that prized bottle of extra-virgin olive oil in the fridge to make it last forever? Or does it belong on your kitchen counter? Some swear refrigeration extends olive oil's freshness, while others argue it's a big culinary faux pas. So, what's the truth?

Olive oil isn't one of those foods that absolutely needs to be refrigerated, but there are best practices for storing olive oil to make it last longer. Refrigerating olive oil can slow oxidation, keeping it fresh longer. This is particularly useful for expensive extra-virgin olive oils or for oils you don't use frequently. But — and it's a big "but" — the cold temperature can cause olive oil to solidify, forming unsightly clumps or a cloudy texture. While this doesn't harm its quality, it's not exactly convenient when you're trying to drizzle that liquid gold over your salad.

On the flip side, storing olive oil at room temperature, away from light and heat, is a safer bet for frequent cooks. Heat and UV rays degrade oil quickly, so keep it in a dark cabinet or an opaque bottle. If your kitchen gets warm (over 70 degrees Fahrenheit), the fridge might be a better option — just make sure you have your refrigerator set at the optimal temperature. You'll want to let the olive oil return to room temperature before use to avoid funky textures. In short, refrigeration isn't a hard "no," but it's situational.