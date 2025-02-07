The Distinctive Tropical Fruit You Need To Stock Up On At Costco

Costco has great deals on a lot of groceries — and fruits and vegetables are no exception. Sold in bulk, or at least in bigger quantities than at standard supermarkets, some of the best fruits and vegetables to get at Costco include oranges, potatoes, and blueberries. You can wander through the pallets of produce and stock up on kiwis, pineapples, papayas, and mangos. But one of the best deals on tropical fruits will introduce you to one of the quirkier fruits of the tropics: the rambutan.

Rambutan is a whimsical-looking fruit with a thick red peel and long, flexible spikes that actually aren't sharp at all. This protective outer layer is close to the consistency of an orange peel, and inside of it, you'll find a perfectly round, sweet fruit with a taste and texture like a lychee. In fact, one of rambutan's nicknames is hairy lychee. They're juicy and just slightly sour, but a little lighter in flavor and blander than a mango or a pineapple. Native to Southeast Asia, specifically Indonesia and Malaysia, the rambutan is grown in tropical regions all over the world and is a popular snack in places where it is abundant. Rambutan isn't easy to find in grocery stores, and when you do come across it, the fruit can be a bit expensive. For instance, at Trader Joe's, rambutans are $4.99 for an 8-ounce container. While it's sometimes available at specialty stores, you can snag a 1.5-pound package of these fruits at Costco for only $9.35, which comes out to just over $3 for 8 ounces.