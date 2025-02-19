The Liquid Brine That Enhances Dirty Martinis Even Better Than Olives

By now, there must be hundreds of variations on the martini, a classic cocktail made with gin (or vodka), dry vermouth, and an optional garnish. On the sweet side, you have your appletinis, espresso martinis, and the like. On the more savory side, you find the dirty martini — deliciously enhanced with salty olive brine — the Gibson martini (a classic martini garnished with pickled onions), and their ilk.

Yes, bartenders around the globe have long been putting their own spin on the martini, resulting in an ever-lengthening list of tried-and-true variations. If you're a fan of the dirty martini, why not mix it up yourself by swapping out the expected olive brine for something new and exciting?

"Brine" is essentially heavily salted water used for curing foods. The olives you put in a dirty martini have to be cured — often in brine — in order to make them edible. But other foods are commonly brined as well, including the banana pepper, a sweet and tangy yellow pepper often confused with pepperoncini. The light sweetness of a banana pepper brine added to your martini can give it a pleasant brightness, along with an ever-so-slightly spicy kick.