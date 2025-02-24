How A Victorian-Era Drink Led To The Invention Of Ginger Ale

There are a lot of companies producing non-alcoholic spirits and beer these days, but you might be surprised to learn that way back in the Victorian era, the invention of ginger ale was born from an alcoholic drink called ginger beer. No, not the darker, spicier cousin of ginger ale often used in cocktails like a dark and stormy. The original contained a low amount of alcohol (thus the word "beer" in the name). While its popularity hit its height during the Victorian era (1837 to 1901), the drink's roots go back hundreds of years in England.

As far back as the 14th century there were recipes for homemade brews that included ginger (along with other warming spices like cloves), part of a British tradition of home brewing using various herbs and spices for what was called low-alcohol small beers. The Victorian-era ginger beer was fairly simple to make, which is probably why it was so popular.