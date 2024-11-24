In A Pinch, Grab Hot Dogs For Your Next Cuban Sandwich

Like any classic sandwich, a Cuban sandwich should incorporate a good mix of flavors and textures: savory pork and ham, smooth Swiss cheese, sharp pickles, and tangy mustard. If you have positive feelings about putting salami on a Cuban sandwich, then you can add that as well. But if you're ever looking to put together a quick lunch, pork might be the ingredient you're least likely to have on hand. So, if you're curious enough to try it, hot dogs tag in as a pork substitute on a Cuban sandwich — and you might find them hiding in your fridge right now.

To make the hot dogs sandwich-friendly, the strategy is to cut the weenie lengthwise and right down the middle, leaving two long halves which you then cook. All the other ingredients get added after that. Traditionally, everything gets stacked between two grilled slices of Cuban bread, which is a chewy white loaf that's baked in a longer form almost like a baguette. That shape works perfectly for adding hot dogs, so you don't need to chop up your frank beyond that initial lengthwise cut. A beef or pork frank won't have exactly the same flavor as pulled or slow roasted pork, but it will add a firm and juicy texture to the overall sandwich.