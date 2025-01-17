Bobby Flay's Version Of Nachos Features An Unexpected Crispy Veggie

Nachos are one of those super customizable dishes with endless flavor options. With a mild base of tortilla chips and creamy cheese sauce, a ton of toppings work really well here. Sliced avocado and chopped herbs are just as welcome as pickled red onions and shredded jackfruit. And how about crispy Brussels sprouts? This is certainly not the most common nacho topping, but it happens to be chef Bobby Flay's favorite.

In an Instagram video for Misfits Market, a grocery delivery service for imperfect food, the celebrity chef and restaurateur shares his recipe for healthy nachos, featuring a base of blue corn tortilla chips, homemade Muenster cheese sauce, and of course, Brussels sprouts. Flay starts by thinly sliced Brussels sprouts. Alternatively, instead of using a knife you could put the sprouts in a food processor to roughly shred them. He then sautés them in a pan on medium heat with a neutral, high-heat oil, like avocado oil. There aren't any exotic spices here, just a simple dash of salt and pepper.

Flay advises you to cook until the cruciferous vegetables are crispy with a golden-brown color on the pale parts, but to not overcook them. Leaving some of the vibrant green will make for a more colorful and eye-catching topping. You'll mostly determine if the vegetables are done cooking by their color, but plan on about 10 to 15 minutes of sautéing. Once done cooking, the Brussels sprouts are layered between blue corn tortilla chips, homemade cheese sauce, and finished with toppings like pickled shallot, sliced peppers, cilantro, lime zest, and hot sauce.