The New York Restaurant Where Al Capone Received His Infamous Scar

Perhaps the most famous (or infamous) gangster that the United States has ever seen, Al Capone has enough elusive lore surrounding him to fill several volumes — even if you were to completely ignore those three conspicuous scars on his left cheek. Certainly, Capone himself would have liked them not to be noticed – he supposedly disdained his "Scarface" nickname, even going so far as to invent a story of acquiring said scars while fighting in France during World War I. However, the apparently true account of the incident that left a real mark on the crime boss brings us a lot closer to home, to a sleazy cabaret and nightclub in Coney Island.

In the 1910s, this Brooklyn neighborhood was home to the Harvard Inn, where a young Capone briefly worked as a bouncer. According to some accounts, Capone drew the ire of a man named Frank Galluccio after Capone made an off-color toward a woman who was with Gallucio. Not taking this perceived insult lightly, Galluccio slashed at Capone with a knife, severely wounding and forever scarring the future mobster. While this may not be the fanciest of the locales frequented by Capone, it certainly proved to be a pivotal one.