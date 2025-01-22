The Rookie Mistake You're Probably Making When Cooking Gumbo

So you've accepted the unfortunate truth that, as Darren Chabert puts it, "Same day gumbo is not a thing!" What now? How should you set aside your gumbo to marinate? And after all that effort, how long will your vat of stew last? First, let your leftovers completely cool, then they'll be ready to transfer to the fridge. If you plan to serve the gumbo the next day, feel free to leave it in the pot (covered) for easy reheating. But if you're hoping to make it stretch — or just need things to stack better to fit in your fridge — transfer your gumbo to several small tupperwares or glass containers. This will help stop bacterial growth and make it easy to portion out when you're ready to eat.

In the fridge, your gumbo will likely last three to four days, depending on the type of meat used, but it also stays good for about three months (and a little longer if you're okay with some textural decline) when stored in the freezer. For the latter option, freezer-safe bags are a popular space-saving storage solution for leftovers. Freeze some rice, too, and you'll have a hearty, ready-made meal for a few cold winter nights when you just can't be bothered to cook something fresh.