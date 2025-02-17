Why Honeycrisp Apples Don't Taste How You Remember

"One bad apple spoils the bunch," or so the saying goes. But what happens when a bunch of bad apples spoils the one? Well, that's what seems to be happening with the once-beloved Honeycrisp.

The ideal Honeycrisp is truly a thing to behold: sweet and juicy with a thin skin that practically pops when bitten into. Its taste is an ideal blend of sweet and tart, perfect for snacking, baking, or even stacking onto, say, a turkey and brie sandwich.

In the halcyon days of Honeycrisps, in the 2000s and 2010s, you could find flavorful heaps of them at the grocery store, each one bursting with flavor and costing more than your average apple. The variety shook the roots of the apple market, and in recent years, other "crisp" varieties have joined Honeycrisps as an alternative to the waxy (and once ubiquitous) Red Delicious and sour Granny Smith.

However, the quality of Honeycrisp apples appears to have dipped, at least according to many former Honeycrisp enjoyers. For many apple aficionados, Honeycrisps have become mushy, mealy, and bland. This, ironically, comes at a time when Honeycrisps are more available than ever.

So why has this once stand-out apple variety dipped in popularity and taste? Well, its very popularity may be the cause of its waning quality, as the once sweet and tangy apple, though delicious, was not bred to accommodate the popularity of its uniquely flavorful taste. Let's dig into the tragic tale of the Honeycrisp, an apple too sweet for its own good.