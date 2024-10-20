Why Are Honeycrisp Apples So Expensive?

Apples, commonly associated with the forbidden fruit in ancient literature, have a great deal to teach people about economics. Take, for instance, the Honeycrisp apple. It routinely lands on the "most expensive" list of staple fruits sold at grocery stores and is one of the most popular apple varieties.

Unveiled by the University of Minnesota in 1991, Honeycrisp apples reached their highest price point in 2012. Some sold for as much as $1.81 per pound, according to the Fresh Fruit Portal. "Regular" apple prices, on the other hand, have historically landed somewhere between $0.45 and $0.79 per pound. So, why such a significant price difference? It really is all about economics: The demand for Honeycrisp apples outweighs their supply. The only other apple that seems to cost just as much, by percentage, anyway, is the Apple computer. As it turns out, apples are good business all around.

As for the Honeycrisp's popularity compared to other apples, there's a lot to like about it. It has the right mix of sour and sweet, kind of like the SweetTart candies, although the fruit is naturally much juicier and better for you. The Honeycrisp's crisp interior also makes for such a different eating experience than, say, that of the Red Delicious, which can be a bit grainy. However, the Red Delicious apple boasts a thick skin — something that the Honeycrisp lacks — which is more than an identifier of the bold red fruit. The thick skin has a benefit from a marketing standpoint: It hides dark spots and bruises in a way that the skin of the sweet-and-tart Honeycrisp can't.