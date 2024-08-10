The Dark Chocolate Brands With The Lowest Lead And Cadmium Levels

Perhaps you're one of the many people who've switched from milk to dark chocolate because the latter has less sugar and more antioxidants. But before you tear into that candy bar or hit the kitchen to start cooking up a homemade treat (like our salted caramel recipe), there's something you should know. Your dark chocolate may be hiding an even darker secret. It's known to contain two heavy metals — cadmium and lead — that can cause harmful health effects. Pregnant people and children are at higher risk.

There have been several scientific studies that found both of these heavy metals in various samples of dark chocolate the researchers tested, and a 2023 Consumer Reports study found that levels in some brands exceeded California's maximum recommended amounts for one or both of the elements. There are a few options with lower amounts, the best-known being Ghirardelli. Other brands, including two organic options, Mast and Taza Chocolate, also make the list of safer choices. Although celebrity cook Ina Garten swears by Lindt chocolate in her recipes, Consumer Reports found the brand's dark chocolate had cadmium levels above California's maximum allowable dose level. But how the heck does cadmium and lead end up in dark chocolate anyway?

