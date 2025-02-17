The Practical Reason To Avoid Ordering Crab Cakes At A Restaurant

The easiest way to decide what to order at a restaurant is to just get what you really want. Are those house-made potato chips twice the price of store bought, served in half the quantity, only marginally better, and still calling your name? Go ahead. Likewise, you should feel free to try any menu item that you know you can successfully execute at home, but just happen to want it prepared for you, for a change. That kind of craving, in fact, is the only occasion when we temporarily suspend our general rule against ordering things we can easily recreate in our own kitchen. But you should otherwise avoid anything handily prepared at home, sourced rather than made (like tinned fish "charcuterie"), and/or with a markup that's just a bit too hard to swallow. Crab cakes typically occupy at least a couple of those categories.

You could, for instance, have in your refrigerator right now eight ounces of Phillips crab that will not expire for another seven months. It typically sells for around $15 at your typical grocery store, but often goes on sale for closer to $10. That, plus an egg, a bit of mayo, lemon juice, panko, seasonings, and butter will net four crab cakes for barely a buck more, and in under thirty minutes. And a single (admittedly excellent) crab cake can go for $31 at a favorite, fancy restaurant nearby. Financially, it doesn't add up.