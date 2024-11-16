The Simple Pantry Staple That Takes Eggnog To The Next Level
While creamy hot chocolate is the perfect treat after being outside in wintry weather, no drink represents the holiday season quite like eggnog. You can buy this creamy holiday beverage at the grocery store, but it's also simple to make eggnog at home. By combining milk, eggs, heavy cream, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, you'll be able to craft the comforting and refreshing beverage. But if you're looking to take your eggnog to the next level, you can add another simple ingredient that you probably already have in your pantry.
Maple syrup imbues eggnog with a richer flavor than you'd get using just sugar. It adds both luxurious sweetness and the delicious taste of maple, which often involves floral and woodsy notes. And if you use pure maple syrup, like Butternut Mountain Farm's 100% Vermont syrup, you'll get the added benefit of avoiding refined sugar while still enjoying a festive beverage that's nice and sweet.
How to spike your eggnog
While eggnog can be enjoyed by the whole family, some people like to turn it into a cocktail. If you're making a batch special for adults, there are several liquor options for preparing spiked eggnog. You can opt for a brown liquor like whiskey or bourbon, or go for a spiced rum (consider Costco's Kirkland brand spiced rum, made by a historic distilling company). This flavorful spirit typically has notes of vanilla and cinnamon that make it the perfect companion to spiced eggnog.
For a traditional take, brandy is perhaps the most common addition to spiked eggnog, but be prepared for a very sweet drink if you choose this fruit-based spirit. Whether you like your eggnog spiked or not, though, using maple syrup instead of sugar will allow you to get a more complex flavor profile with the addition of just one simple ingredient.