The Simple Pantry Staple That Takes Eggnog To The Next Level

While creamy hot chocolate is the perfect treat after being outside in wintry weather, no drink represents the holiday season quite like eggnog. You can buy this creamy holiday beverage at the grocery store, but it's also simple to make eggnog at home. By combining milk, eggs, heavy cream, sugar, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, you'll be able to craft the comforting and refreshing beverage. But if you're looking to take your eggnog to the next level, you can add another simple ingredient that you probably already have in your pantry.

Maple syrup imbues eggnog with a richer flavor than you'd get using just sugar. It adds both luxurious sweetness and the delicious taste of maple, which often involves floral and woodsy notes. And if you use pure maple syrup, like Butternut Mountain Farm's 100% Vermont syrup, you'll get the added benefit of avoiding refined sugar while still enjoying a festive beverage that's nice and sweet.