What Does Tuna's Number Rating Mean?

Fans of the meaty fish know that tuna covers a broad range. When you consider the species and cut, as well as quality of the animal, there are many possible tastes and textures. So, to help navigate the options, many vendors employ a tuna rating system. Inspired by traditional Japanese categorization, the process assesses the fat content and appearance of each fish in a move akin to top beef grades.

The tuna is delineated into four grades: 1, 2+, 2, as well as 3. The higher the number, the more vibrant red the appearance, and the greater density of fat marbling. The top two grades, 1 and 2+, are the ones suitable for raw consumption, making them fit for tender sushi or sashimi. Meanwhile, 2 typically has some off-coloring and blotches of less-vibrant flesh, as well as a lower quantity of fat but still makes for a delicious tuna steak. And the 3-grade packs in a lean texture and an unappealing brown color, making it best reserved for high-heat cooking methods like smoking or poaching. So, to best pinpoint your tuna application, ask your fishmonger regarding the rating.