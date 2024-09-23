Duff Goldman's Ice Hack For Show-Stopping Cake Decorations

Decorating a cake is a guaranteed way to take your dessert to the next level, even if you're just upgrading a boxed cake mix. Regardless of your skill level, taking the time to ice on letters or scrape frosting into flowers requires dedication and creativity. Whether you're making someone a cake for their birthday or just because they could use a sweet treat, personalized decorations are a great way to make the gift extra special and show how much you care. Not to mention, once you've gotten comfortable with some decorating techniques, your homemade cakes will be extra impressive! If you're just beginning your cake art journey, try starting with this hack from pastry chef Duff Goldman. All you need is a large heat-proof bowl, some ice, and melted chocolate or sugar.

First fill the bowl with ice, then use a spoon to drizzle either the melted chocolate or sugar over the ice. As the liquid comes in contact with the ice, it will form irregular and interesting pieces that you can add onto your cake. This happens because the extreme temperature difference between the ice and the hot sugar or chocolate shocks the liquid into hardening quickly, creating the intricate designs. Wait a second for the garnishes to cool, then gently remove them from the ice and place them on parchment paper until you're ready to use them.