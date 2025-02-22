The Ginger Ale Brand That Has Been In A Surprising Amount Of Legal Trouble

Ginger ale is the oldest soda in America, and the most renowned name is Canada Dry. Since 1904, this brand has been known for its crisp, caffeine-free ginger soda that can be enjoyed on its own or as the perfect cocktail mixer. It might be a treat, but have you ever noticed the distinct lack of ... ginger? For instance, ginger in tea and cold-pressed juices often has a strong taste that opens up the sinuses, but ginger ale doesn't have that effect. It's not just the sugar — Canada Dry has less than 2% of ginger extract in its product.

It'd be more accurate to compare ginger ale to lemon-lime sodas like Sprite, which have pretty much all the same ingredients like citric acid, carbonated water, and high fructose corn syrup. It wasn't always this way. Vintage bottles of Canada Dry indicated the use of real sugar and ginger in the recipe. Unfortunately for the company, consumers noticed the lack of ginger in the modern product, and it cost them some big bucks. There have been multiple class-action lawsuits filed against Canada Dry for concerns regarding false or misleading advertisements.