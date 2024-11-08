The Coney Hot Dog Wasn't Actually Invented At Coney Island

Hot dogs and Coney Island became forever linked when German immigrant Charles Feltman began selling hot dogs in buns there beginning in 1867. The famous seaside Brooklyn neighborhood continues to strengthen its ties with franks through Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, where competitive eaters like Joey Chestnut come to down dogs each July 4 at Nathan's Famous. With that said, you might be surprised to learn that Coney hot dogs weren't invented there, but rather in Michigan. For the uninitiated, a Coney dog is a natural-casing beef hot dog served in a steamed bun with chili sauce, diced onions, and yellow mustard. This is not to be confused with a chili dog, since the Coney's meat sauce doesn't contain any beans.

While there are several contenders for who originated this hot dog style, two restaurants in Detroit — American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island — and a third, Todoroff's Original Coney Island, in nearby Jackson, all claim to be the inventor. While we may never know which one is the true originator, how a Midwestern hot dog came to have an East Coast name is most likely due to the culinary stylings of Greek immigrants.