Give Your Grilled Cheese Deeper Flavor With This Smoky Protein

For a toasted sandwich upgrade that's packed with smoky flavor and protein, try adding smoked salmon to your grilled cheese. It's true, there are plenty of grilled cheese upgrades out there — like adding hot dogs to your grilled cheese and tips for the crispiest grilled cheese sandwiches ever; and bacon and ham are commonly added to toasted cheese sandwiches for a protein boost. But, as with many twists on classic foods, it pays to think outside the box. While maybe not your go-to meat for making toasted sandwiches, smoked salmon has tremendous flavor that can elevate your grilled cheese and wow your taste buds. One might think of it as a toasted, cooked version of a lox bagel. Purchase smoked salmon from the fish market or simply pick up a package of pre-sliced smoked salmon from the grocery store to layer between your cheese and bread.

Grilled cheese is great on its own, but adding a protein can make it more filling and more tasty. Salmon is a rich source of protein, with about 25 grams per 3.5 ounces (which is about the typical size of a small single fillet). Not only will it help you fill you up, but it also happens to be a great source of omega-3 fatty acids. Ultimately, however, adding salmon to your grilled cheese is about impressing your taste buds like no other grilled cheese can. The key to perfection is pairing it with the right type of cheese and bread.