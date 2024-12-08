Beef Up Your Bowl Of Leafy Greens Using Frozen Potstickers

Salads are a versatile and healthy choice for lunch, but with all the options out there, it can be overwhelming to decide on one recipe. How can you craft a salad both flavorful and filling, while keeping it wholesome at the same time? From an herby romaine and corn salad to crunchy cucumber, there's a lot that can fit the bill, but these options can also take time to prepare. The next time you want a quick, easy, and filling lunch, simply beef up a bowl of leafy greens using frozen potstickers.

Similar to gyoza in Japan, or mandu in Korea, potstickers go by many names. While you could stop by an Asian market to pick up a bag from the frozen section, you don't need to, as frozen potstickers are available at almost every common grocery store. This makes them an accessible option to throw in the cart. With filling options like pork, chicken, and veggie, there is a dumpling out there from everyone from carnivores to vegetarians. Simply put, you can really make a potsticker salad your own.

Flavors aside, potstickers are also super easy to make, with most packages requiring nothing more than a pan, water, oil, and a few minutes to make. Then, before you know it, a quick and easy ingredient for a salad is ready to throw in.