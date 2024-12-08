Beef Up Your Bowl Of Leafy Greens Using Frozen Potstickers
Salads are a versatile and healthy choice for lunch, but with all the options out there, it can be overwhelming to decide on one recipe. How can you craft a salad both flavorful and filling, while keeping it wholesome at the same time? From an herby romaine and corn salad to crunchy cucumber, there's a lot that can fit the bill, but these options can also take time to prepare. The next time you want a quick, easy, and filling lunch, simply beef up a bowl of leafy greens using frozen potstickers.
Similar to gyoza in Japan, or mandu in Korea, potstickers go by many names. While you could stop by an Asian market to pick up a bag from the frozen section, you don't need to, as frozen potstickers are available at almost every common grocery store. This makes them an accessible option to throw in the cart. With filling options like pork, chicken, and veggie, there is a dumpling out there from everyone from carnivores to vegetarians. Simply put, you can really make a potsticker salad your own.
Flavors aside, potstickers are also super easy to make, with most packages requiring nothing more than a pan, water, oil, and a few minutes to make. Then, before you know it, a quick and easy ingredient for a salad is ready to throw in.
Amp up lunch with Bibim Mandu
One traditional way to enjoy a potsicker salad is by crafting the Korean dish known as Bibim Mandu. This crisp creation combines spicy and sweet ingredients, making for a truly tasty and balanced combo. To make it, combine a crispy smattering of potstickers with a mix of vibrant veggies, such as julienned carrots and cabbage, and then drizzle in a spicy gochujang sauce. For a more refreshing bite, add some cucumber to the mix, or, for added spice, try jalapeño instead. To bring layers into the gochujang sauce, add a hint of rice vinegar for tang, honey or agave for sweetness, or some soy sauce or sesame oil for satisfying savoriness. Then, once your special sauce is ready, toss the potstickers and vegetables in a bowl and coat in the sauce. To keep the salad crisp, serve immediately and enjoy.
While these are some common ingredients for Bibim Mandu, don't be afraid to make the salad your own with other additions like cilantro, green onion, edamame, cherry tomatoes, or ginger. (Or even ditching the greens and using potstickers in a pasta salad instead.) After all, it's your kitchen, so whatever you say goes in a potsticker salad, goes.