For Unforgettable Glazed Ham, Reach For Whiskey

First of all, almost any whiskey will work for glazing a ham, but for a nice balanced sweetness with just the right amount of smokiness, bourbon is a great choice. Irish whiskey also works nicely and will add more bright sharpness. On the other hand, a heavily peaty Scotch may be in danger of adding too much flavor, especially if you're aiming for a traditionally sweet and smooth glaze.

When preparing your glaze, common sweeteners like honey and brown sugar are both excellent options, but for a deeper and woody flavor that pairs nicely with whiskey, try adding a little maple syrup. From there, Dijon mustard or apple cider vinegar are classic acidic additions to a ham glaze. When it comes to baked ham flavor profiles, whiskey is pretty versatile and blends harmoniously with ingredients like cloves, cinnamon, and ginger to enhance the spiced undertones without merely piling on flavor or muddying it up.

Take care when cooking down your whiskey-infused glaze — you want to bring it just to a boil, so you don't burn your sugars. You also want to make sure the aroma has turned sweet, a sign that most of the alcohol has cooked off. If the glaze contains too much residual alcohol, it could burn in the oven, leaving you with an overly tart, pungent flavor. Once your ham is out of the oven, you can turn up the flavor with a kitchen torch. And what do you drink with your glazed ham? Why, whiskey, of course.