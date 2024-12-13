Why Uncovering Your Ham While Baking Is A Huge Mistake

Baked ham is one of the most iconic holiday dishes, but really, you need no special occasion to roast a ham. Any leftovers can be used for soups, sandwiches, or an irresistible ham salad. However, you can't just chuck a ham in the oven and call it a day. While there are many ham cooking tips people overlook, one of the most egregious is failing to cover it while it's cooking.

Although it doesn't sound like that big of a deal, covering it is important for keeping it moist and tender. You know that bone-dry ham your mother-in-law serves during the holidays? Yeah, that's the result of not covering it. This is because the heat of the oven draws out and evaporates the moisture in the ham as it cooks. With nothing to trap it, like aluminum foil, all that succulent goodness is lost.

This rule applies to both uncooked and precooked hams, but uncooked especially needs to be covered as they will need to cook longer, providing more time for them to dry out. To prevent this, you should always cover your ham with a layer of aluminum foil or place it in a baking bag for at least half of its allotted cooking time. For a bit of extra moisture, you can also add a bit of stock, apple juice, wine, or water to the bottom of your roasting pan.