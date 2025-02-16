What's The Best Substitute For Worcestershire Sauce?

You know it, you love it, you've probably tripped over its pronunciation more than once –- but hey, that's part of what gives Worcestershire (woo-ster-sher) sauce its charm. This strange but delectable amalgamation of ingredients is something of a people-pleaser, even if said people don't even know what Worcestershire sauce is made of. The sauce harmonizes effortlessly with dishes that need that extra kick of seasoned, umami-enriched flavor. As a result, it's a perfect ingredient in chili and simple steak sauces, and can even be your chef-inspired secret weapon for a stunning French onion soup. But what happens when you reach for your bottle of Worcestershire sauce, only to find an empty space? Don't panic: There are a few substitutes out there that can get you by in a pinch, including some that may be in your cupboard already.

The chief flavor you need to replicate in any Worcestershire sauce substitute is that quintessential, kind-of-fishy umami note. It's for this reason that you'll find many people calling for the humble soy sauce to fill the shoes of Worcestershire sauce if needed. In the same way that Worcestershire sauce can be a great substitute for soy sauce, the inverse is also true, with soy sauce providing that umami and salinity as well as a similar coloration to your dishes. And while soy sauce doesn't carry quite the same sweetness as Worcestershire sauce, this can be remedied by adding a touch of sugar to your substitution.