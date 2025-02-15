Ground Chicken Vs Ground Turkey: What's The Difference?

Like other minced meats, ground chicken comes in many varieties, but it generally contains both dark and white meat. Cuts like the thigh and breast, as well as a small amount of skin, all end up in the mix, with the varying ratios influencing fat composition. Especially in the U.S., white meat tends to be more prevalent, creating meat mixes with only 5% fat composition. More thigh-heavy ground chicken can reach up to 10% fat, but this is relatively rare.

As a result, the lean nature of ground chicken is one of its defining qualities. Fat is flavor, and with such a minimal quantity, the poultry product acts as a neutral canvas for seasoning. Furthermore, you'll want to mix in some oil (or a different animal-based fat) while cooking, as there's always a risk of your chicken drying out. With these considerations in mind, however, ground chicken is a delicious and wonderfully versatile ingredient.

It's a great meat substitute in everything from tacos to burgers to dumplings and even meatballs. Plus, with its unimposing character, it's easy to buy ground chicken and integrate it into fuss-free weekday meals, like mixed into a pasta or sprinkled atop a salad. So, pick up a package the next time you're out shopping — there are countless ways to put the meat to good use.