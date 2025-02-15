Are Carl's Jr. Fries Gluten-Free?

From some of the best fast food french fries to the best fast food breakfast sandwich, there's a lot to love about Carl's Jr. It even has one of the quickest fast food chain drive-thru lines, second only to Taco Bell.

But any chain can be difficult to navigate for those with gluten intolerance. Fortunately, Carl's Jr. keeps a pretty thorough logbook of allergens. When it comes to fries specifically, Carl's Jr.'s natural-cut fries are gluten-free. But the waffle fries do contain wheat. And because of that, customers should still be wary of cross-contamination. It can happen because of the way some restaurant fryers work. Several baskets may share a single oil vat, or a specific location may not have systems in place to prevent baskets from being used in several vats. As such, those with severe allergies should speak to staff first to ensure contamination is impossible.