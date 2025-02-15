Carl's Jr.'s Forgotten Attempt At Mexican Fast Food

As successful as fast food chains appear on the outside, there are quite a few instances in which major chains have tried and failed to do something new. From donuts for breakfast at Shake Shack to burritos at Burger King, it just goes to show that even the most successful fast food businesses can make missteps.

Carl's Jr. had its own blunder back in 1972 when it opened a Mexican food themed spin-off known as Taco de Carlos. The spin-off had its own unique menu featuring California-inspired Mexican eats, as well as Carl's Jr. burgers. However, unlike Carl's Jr., Taco de Carlos proved to be unsuccessful and came to an end a decade later.

While Carl's Jr. itself has stood the test of time to this day, its short lived Mexican spin-off has long since faded into little more than a memory. Much like how pizza at McDonald's used to be a thing, the only people who seem to remember Taco de Carlos are those who just so happened to be around at the right place and right time to try it.