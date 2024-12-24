McDonald's Pizza Used To Be A Thing. Here's Why They Stopped Serving It

McDonald's is for burgers: If you want pizza, you've gotta go head someplace like Pizza Hut, right? Not necessarily — at least if you travel back to the late 1980s. Around 1989, the Golden Arches tried to break into the pizza industry, although it was a short-lived experiment generally considered to be a failure.

At that point in time, having conquered the burger market, McDonald's had started looking for new menu items to get more customers. Over the years, the restaurant added items like the Filet-O-Fish and hotdogs (although this also failed). If a commercial for the pizza from the early '90s is to be believed, McDonald's took their pizza seriously, working on the recipe for seven years and testing dozens of pepperoni varieties. When pizza arrived — which was surprisingly called "McDonald's Pizza," rather than "McPizza" — the menu options included pepperoni, cheese, and deluxe (with sausage, peppers, onion, and mushroom).

However, pizza just didn't work for two main reasons — the time it took to cook, and awkward logistics of cooking pizza. It wasn't a speedy product for the chain to churn out — part of the reason it was ditched from menus was that it took some 6 minutes to cook (or up to 11 minutes, according to one semi-official explanation from McDonald's Canada). That doesn't seem like much, but considering that fast food customers typically expect to wait 5 minutes or less to get their orders, that extra cooking time could make a difference, while also potentially holding up orders that would otherwise be ready a lot faster.