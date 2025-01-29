The Burger Chain That Almost Served Doughnuts For Breakfast

When people think of fast food and breakfast, the first thing that comes to mind is breakfast sandwiches. While it is definitely possible to get a good or even great breakfast sandwich, there are those who want something more traditional when visiting a burger chain. Several fast food chains have considered expanding breakfast beyond simple sandwiches and bowls, including Shake Shack.

Originally, doughnuts were part of the original vision for the beloved burger chain. The chain experimented with making this concept a reality, going so far as to make donuts with other chefs in the country. However, the doughnuts ultimately proved to be too time consuming to make.

Breakfast isn't entirely gone from Shake Shack, as the chain still serves breakfast sandwiches at some locations. Sadly, it was the doughnuts that didn't make the final cut. Though the company still fondly remembers its endeavors and sometimes even references what was ultimately a failed attempt at making doughnuts, this concept faded into the unique history of Shake Shack and was forgotten by many.