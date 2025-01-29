The Burger Chain That Almost Served Doughnuts For Breakfast
When people think of fast food and breakfast, the first thing that comes to mind is breakfast sandwiches. While it is definitely possible to get a good or even great breakfast sandwich, there are those who want something more traditional when visiting a burger chain. Several fast food chains have considered expanding breakfast beyond simple sandwiches and bowls, including Shake Shack.
Originally, doughnuts were part of the original vision for the beloved burger chain. The chain experimented with making this concept a reality, going so far as to make donuts with other chefs in the country. However, the doughnuts ultimately proved to be too time consuming to make.
Breakfast isn't entirely gone from Shake Shack, as the chain still serves breakfast sandwiches at some locations. Sadly, it was the doughnuts that didn't make the final cut. Though the company still fondly remembers its endeavors and sometimes even references what was ultimately a failed attempt at making doughnuts, this concept faded into the unique history of Shake Shack and was forgotten by many.
Shake Shack and doughnuts
Doughnuts weren't the chain's only foray into breakfast, but it was one of the bigger failures. The general manager pushed for it, and the concept went as far as being narrowed down to an apple fritter. However, time and space proved to be the enemy of this concept ,and it was sadly laid to the side.
The apple fritter still found funny ways to live on even after it was axed from the final breakfast menu. Back in 2017, when Shake Shack announced a special breakfast menu for the chain's flagship Madison Park location, a Shack Apple Turnover made an appearance on the menu. Although this item was limited to one location, it was still a fun nod to a concept that ultimately never saw the light of day elsewhere.
Company members haven't forgotten about the failed doughnuts either. Executive Chef John Karangis shared a video to TikTok featuring a shake that combined beignets with ice cream and included another beignet on top. Sadly, this was a unique creation that wasn't available to the public.