Bobby Flay's Secret Weapon For Nachos Is A Divisive Vegetable

Bobby Flay has secured his spot as one of the most recognizable names in the food industry in the world. With multiple restaurant brands, television shows, cookbooks, and accolades (including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame), its safe to say that Flay is a trustworthy source when it comes to opinions on improving a plate. That's why his surprising answer to which vegetable could turn a good bowl of nachos into a great one is actually pretty flabbergasting.

Bobby Flay's Brussels Sprouts Nachos sport exactly that: crispy Brussels sprouts! However, Flay doesn't just add the sprouts to a normal batch of nachos. Instead, his plate includes Brussels sprouts, Muenster cheese, and pickled shallots on top of blue corn tortilla chips. Bringing this to a game day party is definitely a risk, as many people prefer the taste of ground beef and gooey nacho cheese over the bitterness of a plate of Brussels sprouts.