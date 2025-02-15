Bobby Flay's Secret Weapon For Nachos Is A Divisive Vegetable
Bobby Flay has secured his spot as one of the most recognizable names in the food industry in the world. With multiple restaurant brands, television shows, cookbooks, and accolades (including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame), its safe to say that Flay is a trustworthy source when it comes to opinions on improving a plate. That's why his surprising answer to which vegetable could turn a good bowl of nachos into a great one is actually pretty flabbergasting.
Bobby Flay's Brussels Sprouts Nachos sport exactly that: crispy Brussels sprouts! However, Flay doesn't just add the sprouts to a normal batch of nachos. Instead, his plate includes Brussels sprouts, Muenster cheese, and pickled shallots on top of blue corn tortilla chips. Bringing this to a game day party is definitely a risk, as many people prefer the taste of ground beef and gooey nacho cheese over the bitterness of a plate of Brussels sprouts.
Why do Brussels sprouts taste so good with nachos?
Similarly to the surprising tang of an unexpected kraut on a charcuterie board, Brussels sprouts provide a unique crunch to a bite of nachos that cannot be substituted by any other common ingredient. Their earthy taste is a nice, sweet surprise opposed to the buttery zest of Muenster cheese. To top off the dish, sour pickled shallots on crunchy corn chips make for a spectacular mesh of these flavors that melts in your mouth.
Bobby Flay is no stranger to peculiar additions to his recipes, including mustard in potato salad (which is actually not that weird according to its rich history) and washing chicken before cooking it (which is not advised by the USDA). Despite this, Flay is considered a fantastic chef. So, even if the plate gets some skeptical looks upon first glance, the taste should be enough to shut doubters right up!