Why Sauerkraut Belongs On Your Charcuterie Boards

The average charcuterie board features a unique combination of meat (often cured), multiple types of cheese and nuts, crackers, bread, chocolate, fruit, and jam. While there may be rules to fill a charcuterie board to its full capacity, there are no rules to the what can be found on the board itself. Because of this, chefs can be a little more creative when making their own board. Perhaps, if the same old meat and cheese is getting a little bit mundane, include a new taste: sauerkraut!

While the distinct tangy taste of sauerkraut is certainly not for everyone, it may be complemented alongside the various treats on a charcuterie board. In a similar way that including pickles or olives softens the rich taste of meat and cheese, sauerkraut can be a welcome change that gives your mouth a break from the same family of flavors.