Jasmine Vs White Rice: When To Use Each Variety

Rice is one of the most universal culinary cornerstones, consumed by well over 3 billion people every day. Predominantly grown in Asia, it's enjoyed across many continents, so unsurprisingly, it has spun off into many varieties. A particularly popular one is jasmine, a fragrant type grown in Southeast Asia and popular in South Asian and Middle Eastern cuisine.

You've likely noticed it on a grocery store shelf and might have wondered if it warrants any distinct uses in the kitchen. The short answer is yes — its airy consistency and gently nutty flavor make it perfect for flavorful soups, curries, and more. But how does it compare to that regular bag of white rice?

The distinction is a bit more complicated. Rather than signifying a variety, white rice refers to a processing type in which two rounds of milling and a polish remove the bran and germ. In fact, jasmine can be a type of white rice when handled in this manner, although it's also found in brown and black varieties. However, white rice comes in many more varieties, so it's important to know what's in the bag for optimal culinary use.

