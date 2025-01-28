How To Add More Flavor To Grains Using Tea

Grown in over 100 hundred countries around the world and depended on as a staple food by half of the world's population, it could be said that rice helps make the world go round. There are over 110,000 varieties of rice that exist, and hundreds of grains and pseudo-grains to choose from beyond that. There can be just as many ways to prepare them, too. But if you're stuck in a rut — using the same broth, seasonings, and spices — it might be time to try an unlikely kitchen staple to season your next batch of quinoa or brown rice: tea.

Like grains, there are seemingly endless variations of tea to choose from, each with the possibility of imparting a unique flavor to rice. Green tea provides an earthy, grassy flavor, while black tea can be nuttier and astringent. Chai and ginger give a warm, spicy kick; herbal teas can infuse floral, minty, or citrusy notes. In addition to flavor, tea can be used to give a beautiful color to rice and lighter-colored grains. Berry-based teas and hibiscus can infuse a vibrant pink shade, while matcha adds an earthy green hue.

Tea can be complemented with other additions to the grain, as well. Think of tea as a base like broth, where chopped fresh herbs, dried herbs, spices, seasonings, or even dried flowers and fruits can be added. Creating a sweet version is also possible — think of cooking oatmeal with Earl Grey or vanilla rooibos.