How Minnesota's Signature Cocktail, The Bootleg, Got Its Iconic Name

The U.S. boasts no shortage of regional cocktails. There's the ranch water, an easy margarita swap that packs in extra refreshment — an apt fit for Texas's arid west. Or the vibrant Alabama slammer — comprised of a boozy mix of whiskey liqueur, amaretto, orange juice, and berry-based sloe gin — that'll generate a feeling of tipsy comfort real quick. Head to Minnesota, and the signature creation is called the Bootleg.

The drink comes tart and sweet, founded on an easy-to-love combination of lemonade, limeade, and mint. The mixture is usually pre-batched, and combined with a liquor of choice, and topped with soda water over ice. It's a casual yet tasty creation, emerging from a history of consumption at Country Clubs — it's refreshing taste is perfect for sipping after a day on the golf course. As a result, the name comes as a surprise — it's quite a contrast to the cocktail's relaxed character.

Well, as you might suspect with title like Bootleg, the cocktail traces back to Prohibition times. Reportedly, it all started on the beautiful Lake Minnetonka, a beloved drinking spot for Al Capone and the like. The name "the Bootleg" emerged as a reflection of the drink's clandestine consumption, as it was first served in speakeasies. It's said that its aim was to disguise boozy flavors, while also utilizing components — like lemonade — that wouldn't raise suspicions.