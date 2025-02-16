10 Ways To Use Up Leftover Burger Patties

From fast food to gourmet cookouts, the hamburger represents modernity, convenience, and customized toppings. In a world where the delivery of fresh burger patties is only an app away, there's still something about the smell of burgers on the grill that's irresistible. Perhaps the only problem with burgers as a food (other than making dinner guests eat too much) is what to do with the extra patties after the dishes are washed.

Hamburgers have existed in some form or another within many cultures and cuisines for millennia. For example, the Roman "Isicia Omentata" was a popular dish made of minced meat, spices, nuts, and wine. Some scholars believe that this proto-recipe even represented ancient practices around meat seasoning.

Throughout human history, fresh meat has also been seen as a luxury for the wealthy. According research published in the journal Public Health Nutrition, it wasn't until the 20th century that many Western societies started gaining access to meat on a more regular basis. And with experts from the United States Department of Agriculture predicting an increase in beef prices throughout 2025, it's incumbent to actually eat all the meat you pay for, even if it's in leftover form.

When it comes to those leftover burgers, this is a problem you can fix with a little gastronomic creativity — and luckily we're here to help. In true Roman fashion, here are some ideas both old and new for using up leftover burger patties.