2 Pantry Staples Will Transform Your Roasted Veggies From Okay To Inspired

The beauty of pan-roasted vegetables is you can cook nearly any veggie this way. Root vegetables like carrots, turnips, potatoes, and onions work well, as do squash, asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, and cauliflower. But to really shine, roasted veggies need added flavor. Skimping on the seasonings or other flavorings (including honey and vinegar) is one of many common mistakes preventing perfect roasted veggies.

When spicing up your vegetables, note that honey works best if it's easy to pour, and there are a couple ways to do this. You can heat a few tablespoons in the microwave for 10 seconds or mix honey with a little hot water to create a syrup. The goal is to get it to pour evenly and easily. Then combine it with a bit of vinegar before dressing your veggies. The exact ratios are up to you, but remember vinegar is plenty strong, so you won't need more than a few dashes to get the full acidic effect.

And that's it! Tenting the vegetables with foil until the last five minutes can help protect them from burning. Flipping your veggies halfway through (and drizzling a little more honey and vinegar over them) also ensures a more even roast. Consider experimenting with different vinegars and honeys, including an infused one like Mike's Hot Honey. Root vegetables like parsnips benefit from dark honeys and a bright rosé vinegar, while broccoli and asparagus pair well with reduced balsamic and a more neutral, light honey. Flexibility is one of the most fun elements of this simple upgrade, so play around with flavors to discover what you like best.