2 Pantry Staples Will Transform Your Roasted Veggies From Okay To Inspired
If you've experienced the disappointment of putting a sheet pan of carrots, Brussels sprouts, and cauliflower into the oven only to end up with dry or flavorless roasted vegetables, perhaps it's time to tweak the recipe. There are a lot of conflicting tips and tricks, so it's worth experimenting to see what works best for you. For example, while most recipes call for coating vegetables in oil (or drizzling it over them) before popping them in the oven, dry roasting your vegetables might make them taste way better. But there's another approach worth considering. If you prefer to use oil before baking, adding a drizzle of honey and vinegar will brighten the vegetables and bring new flavors to the finished product. It even draws out the natural sweetness found in bitter root vegetables.
For extra flavor, you can use hot honey on roasted Brussels sprouts to add a sweet heat, complementing the caramelization that happens during roasting. The trick adds complexity to the dish and helps it stand out from otherwise ordinary cooked veggies. This honey and vinegar combo acts in a similar way, adding notes of sweetness from the honey and tanginess of red wine vinegar to the mix. In fact, drizzling swicy (sweet and spicy) honey over roasted vegetables is one of many unique ways you can cook with honey. And this upgrade couldn't be easier. Just open up your cupboard and follow a few extra steps to prep your veggies.
Jazz up roasted vegetables with sweet and tangy elements
The beauty of pan-roasted vegetables is you can cook nearly any veggie this way. Root vegetables like carrots, turnips, potatoes, and onions work well, as do squash, asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli, and cauliflower. But to really shine, roasted veggies need added flavor. Skimping on the seasonings or other flavorings (including honey and vinegar) is one of many common mistakes preventing perfect roasted veggies.
When spicing up your vegetables, note that honey works best if it's easy to pour, and there are a couple ways to do this. You can heat a few tablespoons in the microwave for 10 seconds or mix honey with a little hot water to create a syrup. The goal is to get it to pour evenly and easily. Then combine it with a bit of vinegar before dressing your veggies. The exact ratios are up to you, but remember vinegar is plenty strong, so you won't need more than a few dashes to get the full acidic effect.
And that's it! Tenting the vegetables with foil until the last five minutes can help protect them from burning. Flipping your veggies halfway through (and drizzling a little more honey and vinegar over them) also ensures a more even roast. Consider experimenting with different vinegars and honeys, including an infused one like Mike's Hot Honey. Root vegetables like parsnips benefit from dark honeys and a bright rosé vinegar, while broccoli and asparagus pair well with reduced balsamic and a more neutral, light honey. Flexibility is one of the most fun elements of this simple upgrade, so play around with flavors to discover what you like best.