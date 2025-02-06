$40k Worth Of Eggs Stolen From A Pennsylvania Trailer Amid Shortages
On the evening of February 1, 2025, 100,000 eggs were stolen in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, from a distribution trailer owned and operated by Pete & Gerry's Organics, the largest organic egg brand in the U.S. The Pennsylvania State Police value the stolen lot at close to $40,000. As of now, no one has been charged with the theft, and the police investigation of the crime remains ongoing.
Considering how much grocery prices have increased over the last few years, the egg shortage that's spread across the U.S. in recent months has caused another surge of nationwide panic. The primary cause of low egg supplies is the avian flu, which has been poisoning livestock and infecting countless dairy and poultry farms since 2022. Because of this outbreak, the poultry population has decreased by more than 145 million in the last few years (via PBS). Over 40 million birds were affected by the avian flu in December and January alone, according to the USDA.
With so many chickens dying of illness or being slaughtered to limit its spread, egg prices were 134.5% higher in December 2024 compared to December 2023. While the USDA forecasted this month that all food costs will rise 2.2% in 2025, similar to the 2024 rate, the estimated cost of eggs is currently predicted to increase by about 20%.
How to maintain your grocery budget amid the egg shortage
First and foremost, if eggs are a breakfast staple in your household, consider other options for your morning meals while prices remain high. Make homemade yogurt bowls with fresh fruit or matcha almond overnight oats. Or, for the best McDonald's hash brown dupe, head to Aldi. There are plenty of egg-free breakfast options you can enjoy without putting a dent in your wallet.
However, when you do need eggs, before you head to your neighborhood grocery store, compare prices in your area online. Many major retailers such as Target and Walmart not only indicate if eggs are currently in stock, but show you their current price as well. When possible, shop at discount grocery stores or buy in bulk at wholesale markets like Costco or Sam's Club.
While egg prices are expected to remain high for the remainder of 2025, another report from the USDA suggests the overall cost will decrease as the year goes on. By April, Americans should start seeing egg prices level off at a more regular pace, depending on the volatility of the market and ongoing bird flu outbreak.