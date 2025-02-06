$40k Worth Of Eggs Stolen From A Pennsylvania Trailer Amid Shortages

On the evening of February 1, 2025, 100,000 eggs were stolen in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, from a distribution trailer owned and operated by Pete & Gerry's Organics, the largest organic egg brand in the U.S. The Pennsylvania State Police value the stolen lot at close to $40,000. As of now, no one has been charged with the theft, and the police investigation of the crime remains ongoing.

Considering how much grocery prices have increased over the last few years, the egg shortage that's spread across the U.S. in recent months has caused another surge of nationwide panic. The primary cause of low egg supplies is the avian flu, which has been poisoning livestock and infecting countless dairy and poultry farms since 2022. Because of this outbreak, the poultry population has decreased by more than 145 million in the last few years (via PBS). Over 40 million birds were affected by the avian flu in December and January alone, according to the USDA.

With so many chickens dying of illness or being slaughtered to limit its spread, egg prices were 134.5% higher in December 2024 compared to December 2023. While the USDA forecasted this month that all food costs will rise 2.2% in 2025, similar to the 2024 rate, the estimated cost of eggs is currently predicted to increase by about 20%.