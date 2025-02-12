We Think This Skewered Snack Is The Best Appetizer At Costco
Costco is not only the grocery destination for meal prep must-haves, bulk buys, and frozen favorites, it's also a snack-lovers haven. From charcuterie board selections to margarita mixes, Costco has what you need for game day, movie night, or an afternoon kickback outdoors. While you might be familiar with the wholesale club's food court offerings, famous bakery selections, and frozen pizza options, its broad range of easy-eating appetizers stretches across several different cavernous aisles. To help you identify and track down the best of the best, Chowhound has helpfully ranked Costco's top 11 appetizers on offer.
While the list includes classics like mini corn dogs, chicken wings, and jalapeño poppers, it also features a few unusual favorites like pupusas, mini frittatas, and our No. 1 draft pick: West End chicken skewers. These skewers cover all the bases: They're delicious on their own at room temperature, have a lovely charred texture from the grill, provide 24 grams of protein per two-skewer serving, and are relatively inexpensive at $19 for 14 skewers. Plus, they're a perfect neutral base for everything else you're serving up.
How to serve West End's winning chicken skewers
Skewers are an obvious winner among appetizer options for entertaining, especially when guests have one eye on the TV. On game day, lay out your raft of skewers alongside an array of dips and spreads. Salsa, guacamole, barbecue sauce, ranch, even Chick-fil-A sauce would all make a marvelous complement to the grilled Mediterranean-style chicken skewers. If you have more time to take it up a notch, consider daubing on a delicious mop sauce or spicy buffalo sauce. To round out the protein-packed snack, grab a few more clean skewers and build bites that alternate chicken pieces with tomato segments, stacks of red onion, slices of zucchini, or small red peppers. Your guests will think you spent the morning grilling when you really spent it sleeping in.
But the uses for these chicken skewers aren't limited to appetizers. Much like Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, you can also use them as a quick foundation for easy meal prep by pulling them off their wooden sticks. Lean into the Mediterranean flavors and pair the chicken with a lemony tzatziki, bright couscous, and a cucumber and tomato salad. Or speed up the cooking process by adding West End's already grilled chicken to your favorite savory meals like butter chicken, marry me chicken, or chicken paprikash. Or try dicing the chicken into smaller pieces for heartier salads, stir-fries, and soups. The flavors of the skewers are mild enough to take on any extra seasonings you throw at them. Pick up a double pack and see how quickly your most wow-worthy meals can come together.