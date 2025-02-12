We Think This Skewered Snack Is The Best Appetizer At Costco

Skewers are an obvious winner among appetizer options for entertaining, especially when guests have one eye on the TV. On game day, lay out your raft of skewers alongside an array of dips and spreads. Salsa, guacamole, barbecue sauce, ranch, even Chick-fil-A sauce would all make a marvelous complement to the grilled Mediterranean-style chicken skewers. If you have more time to take it up a notch, consider daubing on a delicious mop sauce or spicy buffalo sauce. To round out the protein-packed snack, grab a few more clean skewers and build bites that alternate chicken pieces with tomato segments, stacks of red onion, slices of zucchini, or small red peppers. Your guests will think you spent the morning grilling when you really spent it sleeping in.

But the uses for these chicken skewers aren't limited to appetizers. Much like Costco's famous rotisserie chicken, you can also use them as a quick foundation for easy meal prep by pulling them off their wooden sticks. Lean into the Mediterranean flavors and pair the chicken with a lemony tzatziki, bright couscous, and a cucumber and tomato salad. Or speed up the cooking process by adding West End's already grilled chicken to your favorite savory meals like butter chicken, marry me chicken, or chicken paprikash. Or try dicing the chicken into smaller pieces for heartier salads, stir-fries, and soups. The flavors of the skewers are mild enough to take on any extra seasonings you throw at them. Pick up a double pack and see how quickly your most wow-worthy meals can come together.