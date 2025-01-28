The Perfect Mix For Sweet Margaritas Is At Costco

One of the many perks of having a Costco membership — or knowing someone who does — is getting discounted prices on your favorite cocktail ingredients. For example, have you seen the warehouse chain's giant bottles of Kirkland Signature Irish Creme Liqueur (which we named one of the best bargain liquors to buy at Costco)? This Baileys substitute is a simple and tasty way to transform your morning cup of coffee on special occasions, and a bottle that large (1.75 liters) can last you at least a year if you pace yourself.

Another bargain home bartenders should check out is the Kirkland Signature Margarita Cocktail Mix. It may not have quite the legacy of longevity that Kirkland's Irish Creme does, but that's just because you use more per drink (we calculated that one bottle makes about 15 margaritas). And since it's a margarita mix, it's the perfect, no-fuss cocktail base for a relaxed, friendly gathering.

Of course, margarita purists may turn their noses up at a pre-made, sweetened cocktail mix. After all, a perfect margarita recipe uses just five ingredients: white tequila, limes, an orange liqueur like Triple Sec or Cointreau (if you're feeling fancy), salt, and agave syrup. Many margarita recipes don't use sweetener at all. But the Kirkland Signature Margarita Cocktail Mix is the perfect, budget-friendly choice if you prefer a sweeter margarita and don't want to go to the trouble of shaking, straining, and so on. Per the product's Amazon listing, it's made with real lime juice concentrate and 100% real sugar, giving it a nice, fresh taste.