How An Accident Led To The Creation Of Everyone's Favorite Party Drink

Whether it's on the rocks or frozen, served with a salted rim or a slice of jalapeño, the margarita is a staple at everything from Taco Tuesdays and bachelorette parties to backyard get-togethers. The perfect margarita recipe is easy to make, refreshing, and endlessly customizable. (For example, Ina Garten prefers hers with an unconventional twist: a hint of lemon juice.)

But while its signature mix of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur may seem like a no-brainer to fans today, the drink was invented entirely by accident in the 1930s, when an Irish bartender in Tijuana named Henry Madden reached for the wrong bottle of liquor. Intending to make a Daisy cocktail — a popular blend of whiskey (or gin), lemon juice, orange cordial, grenadine, and soda water — the bartender mistakenly swapped tequila for the whiskey. Happily, the customers who'd ordered the drinks were so thrilled at the resulting beverage that they spread the word, and eventually, the "tequila daisy" evolved into the margarita we know and love today.

And if you speak Spanish, this may all make perfect sense: Margarita is, after all, the Spanish word for daisy.