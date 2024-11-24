The Hands-Down Best Cottage Cheese Brand Is The Most Expensive We Tried

The cottage cheese comeback is well-established. Thanks to its adaptability, high protein content, and mild taste, a tub of cottage cheese has likely found its way into your refrigerator over the past few years. However, with this increased popularity has come an increase in cottage cheese producers. To find out which variety is the cream of the crop, Chowhound's Robyn Blocker rated and ranked cottage cheese brands, naming a definitive winner: Good Culture 2% Cottage Cheese.

As Blocker found out, cottage cheese flavors and textures vary widely across milk fat percentages, so she focused her ranking on the cottage cheese type she prefers to eat, which is the low-fat variety. If you like a richer flavor, Good Culture also makes an Organic Classic version with a higher (4%) fat content.

Cottage cheese brands can also vary widely in price, though ultimately Blocker determined that Good Culture 2% Cottage Cheese was worth the cost, as it knocked her taste and texture criteria out of the ballpark. She was looking for a creamy (not watery) texture, complete with chewy cheese curds and a rich, tangy flavor. Good Culture checked every box.