Your Microwave Is Your Secret Tool For Easy Risotto
Pasta is delicious, but if you eat it too often, it can get boring. Once that happens, maybe you turn to rice for a different variation of carbs, but even then, you can get tired of the same old side of rice. Then it becomes time to try making the thing you swore you'd never try, the thing that has a reputation for being difficult, even for high-level chefs: risotto. But risotto doesn't have to be scary. In fact, you can nuke that rice in the microwave and end up with a delicious meal without ever having to touch a stove.
Risotto is intimidating to a lot of people, but you can microwave it for an easy-peasy weeknight dinner. For a basic recipe, you'll need butter, minced garlic, onion, vegetable broth, white wine, parmesan cheese, and a rice high in starch, such as Arborio rice. The dish is quick and simple, though it does require paying attention to the microwave for the 20-ish minutes it takes to cook. This version of risotto should taste like a creamy, cheesy rice dish — a dish perfect for picky eaters. Adventurous foodies can enjoy this meal, too, as a basic risotto recipe is the perfect foundation for any number of customizations and toppings.
Pros, cons, and how to serve risotto
Microwaving risotto can be good for many reasons. Firstly, it eliminates time spent over a hot stove for long periods of time. Secondly, it allows new cooks to make a delicious yet intimidating meal with little room for error. Finally, it comes out tasting very similar to a "normal" stovetop risotto. As with anything, however, there are also some downsides. Not all microwaves have the same wattage, so this recipe may take some tweaking and fine-tuning the first couple times.
To elevate the risotto, you can add toppings and sides to go with it. Risotto pairs perfectly with parmesan cheese, but you could also top it with a dollop of ricotta cheese, or you could try making a creamy dairy-free risotto. If you want to add some protein, try adding spicy lemon garlic butter shrimp, sausage, or a fried egg on top. For a vegetarian option, try adding white beans or chickpeas. For sides, add a fresh green salad, or a vegetable, like asparagus, which can be cooked perfectly tender with Julia Child's tip. No matter what you decide to serve it with, be sure to try this risotto hack next time you want a fancy meal for dinner.