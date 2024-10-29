Your Microwave Is Your Secret Tool For Easy Risotto

Pasta is delicious, but if you eat it too often, it can get boring. Once that happens, maybe you turn to rice for a different variation of carbs, but even then, you can get tired of the same old side of rice. Then it becomes time to try making the thing you swore you'd never try, the thing that has a reputation for being difficult, even for high-level chefs: risotto. But risotto doesn't have to be scary. In fact, you can nuke that rice in the microwave and end up with a delicious meal without ever having to touch a stove.

Risotto is intimidating to a lot of people, but you can microwave it for an easy-peasy weeknight dinner. For a basic recipe, you'll need butter, minced garlic, onion, vegetable broth, white wine, parmesan cheese, and a rice high in starch, such as Arborio rice. The dish is quick and simple, though it does require paying attention to the microwave for the 20-ish minutes it takes to cook. This version of risotto should taste like a creamy, cheesy rice dish — a dish perfect for picky eaters. Adventurous foodies can enjoy this meal, too, as a basic risotto recipe is the perfect foundation for any number of customizations and toppings.