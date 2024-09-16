Check Your Pantry For Baking Soda Before You Bake Chicken Wings

We aren't all lucky enough to have deep fryers in our kitchen gadget collection, but without one, it's still possible to make extra crispy chicken wings at home. The secret to crispy chicken wings that are baked rather than fried is the perfect coating ingredient: baking soda. Similar to how starch is the secret ingredient to crispy fried chicken wings, baking soda is the perfect coating to bake chicken wings without oil and still keep that crispy, crackly crust.

Here's the science behind it: Baking soda works by altering the pH level of the chicken skin, making it more alkaline. This higher pH breaks down the peptide bonds in the skin, allowing it to brown and crisp up more efficiently in the oven. When you toss your wings in a mixture of baking soda and salt before baking, the baking soda helps draw moisture away from the skin, ensuring that it becomes crispy rather than soggy during cooking.

The result is a wing with a beautifully browned, crunchy exterior that rivals fried versions, but without the added fat of oil. Plus, because the baking soda is used in small quantities, it doesn't impart any noticeable flavor to the wings, allowing the natural taste of the chicken and any seasonings you add to shine through.

