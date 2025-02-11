The Easiest Way To Give Rich Chowder A Lighter Feel
New England clam chowder — often prepared with quahogs or littlenecks, earthy chunks of potato, and chopped onions, celery, and herbs all suspended in a thick creamy broth — is perhaps the most famous chowder recipe. A chowder is, by definition, a heavy dish. Chowders are different from a bisque (chowder is chunkier), and not quite a soup (chowder's thicker). However, with a simple ingredient swap, you can add dairy-free flavor and a lighter texture to your bowl of chowder.
To switch up your chowder dish, try incorporating a can of coconut milk. Coconut milk adds nutty, mild notes to soups, stews, and curries. It gives desserts, like smooth, dairy-free ice cream added body, and its rich texture and aroma takes fish to new heights. The silky liquid works to build creamy seafood chowders and pairs well with the earthy root veggies and herbs in a sweet potato chowder. Coconut milk is luscious but not overbearing, and makes for a tasty alternative to heavy cream.
Change up your chowder
For some, a clam chowder recipe isn't to be tampered with. While New England clam chowder gets a lot of love, there's a whole litany of thick, stewy chowders out there, packed with corn, fish, beans, and bacon. In the Northeast alone, there are three dominant and dueling seafood chowder varieties: New England, which is thick and dairy-based, Rhode Island, which features a clear, savory broth, and Manhattan clam chowder, notable for its red tomato base.
Chowders are typically thickened with milk, cream, or a roux. Some recipes swap out the heavy cream in dairy-based chowders for coconut milk, evaporated milk, almond milk, or soy. For a plant-based twist on a classic clam chowder, some chefs use mushrooms in place of the shellfish. To give chowder a little extra punch, others add red wine vinegar for depth, or a little citrus for brightness. You can also spice up chowders with a splash of hot sauce or a sprinkle of Old Bay seasoning.