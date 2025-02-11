The Easiest Way To Give Rich Chowder A Lighter Feel

New England clam chowder — often prepared with quahogs or littlenecks, earthy chunks of potato, and chopped onions, celery, and herbs all suspended in a thick creamy broth — is perhaps the most famous chowder recipe. A chowder is, by definition, a heavy dish. Chowders are different from a bisque (chowder is chunkier), and not quite a soup (chowder's thicker). However, with a simple ingredient swap, you can add dairy-free flavor and a lighter texture to your bowl of chowder.

To switch up your chowder dish, try incorporating a can of coconut milk. Coconut milk adds nutty, mild notes to soups, stews, and curries. It gives desserts, like smooth, dairy-free ice cream added body, and its rich texture and aroma takes fish to new heights. The silky liquid works to build creamy seafood chowders and pairs well with the earthy root veggies and herbs in a sweet potato chowder. Coconut milk is luscious but not overbearing, and makes for a tasty alternative to heavy cream.