What's The Best Fish To Use For Jerky?

Although fish jerky may not be as popular as jerky made from beef, buffalo, or deer meat, it offers a viable snack option for those who love smoked meat. However, because there are so many varieties, choosing the right one for your jerky may be a challenge. Fortunately, it isn't just one type of fish that makes for excellent jerky. Lots of different kinds do, so if you're having trouble deciding between a couple of different kinds, you don't have to. You can make any and all of them into jerky. It's more a matter of deciding if you want a fatty fish, a lean fish, or something else for your jerky-making endeavors.

Let's start with rainbow trout. It has a couple of advantages to consider right off the bat. It's a common and popular fish, so it's easy to get your hands on. Second, it's a lean fish, so if you're trying to watch your dietary fat while still enjoying tasty fish, rainbow trout's an excellent way to go.

As for curing fish jerky, you'll need to both marinate it and smoke it. For rainbow trout jerky, ingredients like soy sauce, fresh black or white pepper, and brown sugar to sweeten it up complement the nutty flavor that's often associated with rainbow trout.