How To Cure Tuna For The Ultimate Almost-Jerky Snack

Jerky is a moreish snack that can be found in many different flavors, from sweet to spicy. One simply doesn't just eat a single piece of jerky and call it a day. No, that whole bag will be gone before you know it. While store-bought jerky is expensive, you don't always have to buy it from the supermarket, and if you're a fan of tuna, you can make your own jerky-like treat right at home.

Cured fish isn't a new thing by any stretch of the imagination, with things like gravlax having been a Scandinavian delicacy since the Middle Ages. However, while salmon is most commonly used for cured fish, you shouldn't be sleeping on tuna — and not canned tuna, either. For cured tuna, you'll want to use tuna steaks that have been frozen, as this kills any harmful parasites. Farmed tuna is also a good way to avoid parasites, but you don't need to stress out too much about this, because there's little danger with proper freezing.

Once you have your frozen tuna fillet, it must be thawed before being covered in a mixture of salt, sugar, and spices. Some recipes for cured tuna use blackened spice blends, while others use pepper, dill, or a mixture of citrus zest. The spices will depend on personal preference. When the tuna is covered, refrigerate it for three days so the salt has time to absorb moisture. After that, you can enjoy your not-quite-jerky tuna snack! It will keep for about 10 days in the fridge.