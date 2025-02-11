Upgrade Your Breakfast With Help From A Classic Southern Sauce
Much of Southern cuisine was born out of resourcefulness in times of economic hardship with dishes like fresh, stone-ground grits and Appalachian biscuits and gravy. Fried and calorie-dense food takes the spotlight, but it's because people need that fuel to get through the hot weather and long work days. Starting the morning with a filling breakfast sets the day off right, and there's a little something you can whip up to make it better.
Tomato gravy is the perfect topping for biscuits, eggs, and hash browns because its bright, acidic flavor balances thick and starchy foods. Southern breakfast is most often savory, so tomato gravy can go on just about anything. It's made by mixing tomatoes and chicken broth into a roux. Use it as a sauce for breakfast sandwiches or incorporate it into other dishes like shakshuka, casserole, or pizza. Tomato gravy is an all-purpose addition to the most important meal of the day.
Keep tomato gravy quick and simple
As with most Southern dishes, tomato gravy can be a one-skillet show by making the roux from leftover fat in your cast iron pan. Cook your protein first, then stir flour into the grease and butter, gradually adding the broth and tomatoes by whisking at a quick pace. You'll want to dissolve any flour clumps to create a creamy consistency, and some folks add heavy cream to give the gravy more body and smoothness while whisking.
Tomato gravy's biggest strength is that it can be a very low-effort dish. People often make this recipe with crushed or diced canned tomatoes instead of fresh. You can also use a make-ahead roux and canned or bouillon cube-based chicken broth. Throw in leftover onions or peppers, or mix it with a meat-based gravy you've got lying around in the freezer. Season with whatever you've got in the pantry. There's no need to get worn slap out when making tomato gravy at home.