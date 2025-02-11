Upgrade Your Breakfast With Help From A Classic Southern Sauce

Much of Southern cuisine was born out of resourcefulness in times of economic hardship with dishes like fresh, stone-ground grits and Appalachian biscuits and gravy. Fried and calorie-dense food takes the spotlight, but it's because people need that fuel to get through the hot weather and long work days. Starting the morning with a filling breakfast sets the day off right, and there's a little something you can whip up to make it better.

Tomato gravy is the perfect topping for biscuits, eggs, and hash browns because its bright, acidic flavor balances thick and starchy foods. Southern breakfast is most often savory, so tomato gravy can go on just about anything. It's made by mixing tomatoes and chicken broth into a roux. Use it as a sauce for breakfast sandwiches or incorporate it into other dishes like shakshuka, casserole, or pizza. Tomato gravy is an all-purpose addition to the most important meal of the day.